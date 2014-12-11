COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Danish engineering company FLSmidth said on Thursday it had extended its core 5 billion Danish crown ($837 million) revolving credit facility for five years.

"The credit facility covers the group's financing needs for the coming years and will result in reduced financing costs," it said in a release published just ahead of the start of it capital markets day in Copenhagen.

The facility was provided by Danske Bank, Nordea, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC and Svenska Handelsbanken.

FLSmidth said its long-term financial targets were unchanged.

($1 = 5.9738 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)