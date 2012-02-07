COPENHAGEN Feb 7 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth's chief executive said on Tuesday that gold
mining companies have big plans for investment as production
capacity has been low.
FLSmidth is a supplier of machinery and equipment to the
global cement and mineral industries.
CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen also told Reuters that he expected
good demand for gold for years to come partly as a consequence
of the current low production capacity.
His remarks followed an announcement from FLSmidth that it
had won a contract worth about $82 million to supply equipment
and services to Allied Nevada Gold Corp.
(Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)