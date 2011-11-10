COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth on Thursday cut its full-year 2011 expectation
for world cement capacity growth and narrowed its revenue
outlook slightly towards the upper end of an earlier range.
The group said it now expects the cement market in 2011 to
grow by about 55 million tonnes of new contracted cement kiln
capacity worldwide, excluding China, against an earlier forecast
65 million tonnes.
It slightly narrowed its outlook for 2011 consolidated
revenue to a range of 21.5 billion to 22 billion Danish crowns
from an earlier range of 21-22 billion.
It repeated guidance for a margin on earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 9-10 percent after reporting a fall
in nine-month profits in line wirh forecasts.
