COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish engineering group FLSmidth on Thursday cut its full-year 2011 expectation for world cement capacity growth and narrowed its revenue outlook slightly towards the upper end of an earlier range.

The group said it now expects the cement market in 2011 to grow by about 55 million tonnes of new contracted cement kiln capacity worldwide, excluding China, against an earlier forecast 65 million tonnes.

It slightly narrowed its outlook for 2011 consolidated revenue to a range of 21.5 billion to 22 billion Danish crowns from an earlier range of 21-22 billion.

It repeated guidance for a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9-10 percent after reporting a fall in nine-month profits in line wirh forecasts.

(Copenhagen newsroom, tel: +45 3396 9649, e-mail: copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))