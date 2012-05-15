COPENHAGEN May 15 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S kept its outlook for 2012 unchanged
on Tuesday after first-quarter profits rose less than forecast
but the company said market trends remained favourable.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said a rise in order
intake confirmed its growth expectations.
FLSmidth said it still expected full-year 2012 consolidated
revenues of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up
from 22 billion in 2011, and an EBIT margin of 9-10 percent,
against a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent.
It also guided for a 2012 EBITA margin of at least 10
percent, against a 2011 margin of 10.9 percent.
First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
to 334 million Danish crowns ($57.68 million) in January-March
from 305 million in the first quarter last year, lagging an
average 463 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)