* Q2 EBIT 404 mln Danish crowns, vs forecast 482 mln

* Keeps full-year guidance unchanged

* Shares down 4.7 percent

COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 Danish engineer FLSmidth kept full-year guidance unchanged when reporting a surprise drop in second-quarter profit, hit by unrest in North Africa.

April-June earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 15 percent to 404 million Danish crowns ($78 million), missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which were in a 446-542 million range.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the global cement and minerals industries, said unrest in North Africa had put a dampener on investment in the region, hitting its Cement division's orders in the first half.

"For the same reason, the progress of ongoing projects in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya is delayed," it said.

The level of cement activity remains high in a number of emerging markets in South America, Africa and Asia, but India is seeing signs of a temporary slowdown in growth, FLSmidth said.

The group stuck to a forecast for 2011 revenue to grow about 10 percent to 21-22 billion crowns and for an operating profit margin of 9-10 percent.

FLSmidth shares were down 4.7 percent by 1030 GMT, underperforming the European industrial goods and services sector which was down 3.4 percent. ($1 = 5.155 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)