(Adds detail, quote)

* Danish engineer wins complete cement plant order

* Order will contribute to earnings until 2014

COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 Danish engineer FLSmidth has won an order worth about 150 million euros ($210 million) from Kaluga Cement Plant LLC for a cement plant in Russia.

"The order will contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's earnings until commissioning in 2014," FLSmidth said on Friday.

It followed FLSmidth's announcement on Tuesday of a preliminary deal for another cement plant in Russia expected to be worth over 100 million euros.

The latest plant will be built in the Kaluga province, 300 kilometres southwest of Moscow, said FLSmidth, which is a global supplier of machinery and engineering services to cement and minerals industries.

"The new production line will have a kiln capacity of 8,500 tonnes per day, equivalent to approximately 3 million tonnes per year, making it the biggest new kiln in Europe," FLSmidth said.

Chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said Russia was an important market and showing signs of recovery after the crisis.

FLSmidth shares were down 1.6 percent by 0858 GMT. ($1 = 0.714 euro) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)