By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co A/S won a 150 million euros ($210 million) order to build a cement plant in Russia and its chief executive said on Friday that Russia is now the most promising market for such projects.

"This confirms what we have long said: that there is very big potential in Russia," Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters.

"It is the most promising market we see at the moment," Rasmussen said after FLSmidth said it would build a complete cement plant for Kaluga Cement Plant LLC in the Kaluga province, 300 kilometres southwest of Moscow.

Rasmussen said that the big potential in Russia for cement plant sales stemmed from high economic growth, based largely on high energy prices and from the age of existing cement production capacity.

"Eighty-five percent of the existing cement capacity is outdated and needs to be replaced," Rasmussen said, adding FLSmidth hopes to get more plant orders in Russia and is in contact with several potential customers.

The order will contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's earnings until commissioning in 2014, said FLSmidth, which is a global supplier of machinery and engineering services to the cement and minerals industries.

FLSmidth had said on Tuesday it won a preliminary deal for another cement plant in Russia expected to be worth over 100 million euros.

"The new production line will have a kiln capacity of 8,500 tonnes per day, equivalent to approximately 3 million tonnes per year, making it the biggest new kiln in Europe," FLSmidth said in the statement.

FLSmidth shares were down 2.4 percent by 0958 GMT, against a 2 percent drop in the Copenhagen bourse . ($1 = 0.714 euro) (Additional reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)