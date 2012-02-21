* Q4 EBIT 870 mln DKK vs avg forecast 741 mln

* Sees FY 2012 revenues growing to 24-26 bln DKK

* Forecasts 2012 EBIT margin of 9-10 pct

* Shares up 0.7 pct (Adds details, CEO and analyst quotes; updates share price)

By John Acher and Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co A/S beat expectations with a 62 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit, driven by booming supplies of services and equipment to the global mining industry.

Chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said on Tuesday the fourth-quarter operating result was the best ever for FLSmidth, which is also a supplier to the cement industry, and forecast higher revenues and roughly steady profitability for this year.

Rasmussen said the mining industry's global players emerged stronger from the economic crisis, and a soft patch in the cement plant business caused by unrest in North Africa and a pause in Indian growth would give way to recovery in 2013.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 870 million crowns ($155.26 million) in October-December from 536 million in the fourth quarter a year earlier, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in FLSmidth jumped more than 4 percent after the report, but trimmed gains to 0.7 percent by 1344 GMT, against a 0.4 percent drop in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded stocks.

"It is a really strong end to 2011 that FLSmidth is delivering," Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said. "Especially in minerals, but also in cement, FLSmidth are delivering better earnings than I had counted on even if revenues were weaker."

Rasmussen said profit margins in the cement plant business, which accounted for 37 percent of group revenues in 2011, would bottom out in 2012. The cement business operating profit fell to 10.0 percent in 2011 from 10.9 percent in 2010.

"We will see the lowest margins (in the cement division) in 2012 and then things will start improving again," he said.

The softer growth in the Indian cement plants market stemmed from a slowdown in investment caused by high interest rates as a consequence of high inflation from years of high growth, FLSmidth said.

Rasmussen said that he saw no financial constraints on the group's global mining customers, which led him to declare: "We believe we have put the financial crisis behind us."

"We have global mining customers and they have absolutely no financial difficulties whatsoever," he said.

FLSmidth said it expected full-year 2012 consolidated revenues of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up from 22 billion in 2011, and an EBIT margin of 9-10 percent, against a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent.

Last year was the fifth consecutive year when FLSmidth reported an EBIT margin between 9 and 10 percent, which Rasmussen said was unusual for a company in a cyclical industry and a consequence of a light asset structure.

The order backlog grew by 14 percent in 2011 and stood at 27.14 billion crowns at the end of 2011. Rasmussen said that the group expected to convert 62 percent of that backlog into revenues this year and 23 percent in 2013, providing for the first time a timing for such conversion.

FLSmidth also guided for a 2012 EBITA margin of at least 10 percent, against a 2011 margin of 10.9 percent.

The group adopted new longer-term targets for annual revenue growth to be above the market average, for an EBITA margin of 10-13 percent, for an equity ratio of above 30 percent, gearing to be below 2 and for a dividend payout ratio of 30-50 percent.

FLSmidth also launched a new growth strategy to focus on six industries in the coming years: coal, iron ore, fertiliser minerals, copper, gold and cement.

It said it would also split its two main businesses, into four divisions, with customer services put into a new division, the minerals division split into bulk materials, notably coal, iron ore and fertiliser minerals, and non-Ferrous metals, such as copper and gold, with cement as the fourth division. ($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)