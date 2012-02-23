(Adds details, background, quote)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 23 Danish engineering group FLSmidth on Thursday said it had raised its bid for Australia's Ludowici to A$11 per share, after British pump and valve maker Weir Group raised its offer to A$10 per share earlier in the day.

The price corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$388 million on cash and debt free basis as well as a 214 percent premium over the share price on Jan. 18 of A$3.50.

"The proposed increase has been notified to Ludowici and FLSmidth is waiting for Ludowici's response," FLSmidth said in a statement.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, earlier on Thursday had declined to comment on the A$10 per share bid made by Weir to match an earlier bid made by the Danish group.

Weir said in its statement its offer was conditional upon the Australian takeover regulator preventing the Danish firm from making its A$10 per share offer as it had made a "no increase statement" upon making its A$7.20 offer on Jan. 23.

FLSmidth said its A$11 per share offer would not proceed if Weir's application to the Australian Takeovers Panel resulted in the Panel ordering that the offer could not proceed.