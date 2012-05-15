* Q1 EBIT rises to 334 mln DKK vs avg forecast 463 mln

* Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged

* Cites execution problems in bulk materials division

* Shares drop 8 percent (Adds details, quotes, share price)

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, May 15 Danish engineer FLSmidth's first quarter profits failed to meet forecasts after slow progress at its division supplying bulk transport equipment for miners and its shares fell as much as 8 percent.

Although it kept its guidance for 2012 unchanged on Tuesday and said its global mining customers had put the financial crisis behind them, analysts were unconvinced the bulk division would turn around quickly and improve its margins.

"What makes it worse is that it is partly the same problems that the group encountered last year," Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann said. "The company is not good enough at executing projects."

Shares slid 8 percent by 1124 GMT against a 0.6 percent fall in Copenhagen's bluechip index. Its shares are down over 30 percent since a near one-year peak in February for the supplier of services and equipment to cement firms and miners.

Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said there had not been a quick enough improvement in results and margins at the division which sells equipment to help mining companies transport large quantities of materials.

"We are realising this improvement takes longer than expected," he told a webcast. "We may have been a bit too slow in realising this."

The EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin in the bulk division was 1.5 percent in the first quarter compared to 10.8 percent for the cement division.

FLSmidth said it expected the margin for the bulk division to remain steady in 2012, cutting its outlook from "strongly increasing."

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 334 million Danish crowns ($58 million) in January-March from 305 million a year earlier, missing an average 463 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

But orders rose about 30 percent to 6.42 billion crowns, matching the poll estimate.

"We have had a larger order intake during the quarter than we expected, which we see as a sign that our markets are fully intact in spite of uncertainty in Europe and a United States which is not fully up in gear," Rasmussen told Reuters.

The group said it still expected full-year 2012 consolidated revenues of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up from 22 billion in 2011, and an overall EBIT margin of 9-10 percent, against a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent. ($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting Teis Jensen; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)