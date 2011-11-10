(Adds details, quote)
* Q3 EBIT 592 mln Danish crowns vs 593 mln forecast
* Cuts full-year guidance for cement capacity growth
COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S cut its full-year 2011 expectation
for world cement capacity growth as activity in India stalled
and third-quarter profits fell in line with forecast.
FLSmidth, a global supplier of engineering and machinery to
the cement and minerals industries, reported a fall in
third-quarter operating profit in line with analysts' forecasts,
hurt by weaker profit and sales in its cement division, but
helped by higher profits and sales in its minerals machinery
business.
"Despite decreasing mineral prices in the third quarter of
2011, Minerals is seeing a high level of activity and no signs
of slowdown," FLSmidth said in the statement.
Cement activity remained high in a number of emerging
markets, particularly in Russia, South America, Africa and Asia
it said.
"Due to a temporary growth pause in India, however, the
forecast for the global market for new contracted cement kiln
capacity (exclusive of China) has been revised downwards,"
FLSmidth said.
Also unrest in North Africa had put a damper on cement
consumption and investments in the region, negatively affecting
the business and order intake in the first nine months of the
year, the company said in the statement.
The group's operating profit fell to 592 million crowns in
the third quarter from 617 million a year earlier, in line with
analysts' average forecast for a 3.9 percent fall to 593 million
in a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose to 5.5 billion crowns from 5.3 billion,
slightly below 5.69 billion forecast by analysts.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)