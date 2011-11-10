(Adds details, quote)

* Q3 EBIT 592 mln Danish crowns vs 593 mln forecast

* Cuts full-year guidance for cement capacity growth

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S cut its full-year 2011 expectation for world cement capacity growth as activity in India stalled and third-quarter profits fell in line with forecast.

FLSmidth, a global supplier of engineering and machinery to the cement and minerals industries, reported a fall in third-quarter operating profit in line with analysts' forecasts, hurt by weaker profit and sales in its cement division, but helped by higher profits and sales in its minerals machinery business.

"Despite decreasing mineral prices in the third quarter of 2011, Minerals is seeing a high level of activity and no signs of slowdown," FLSmidth said in the statement.

Cement activity remained high in a number of emerging markets, particularly in Russia, South America, Africa and Asia it said.

"Due to a temporary growth pause in India, however, the forecast for the global market for new contracted cement kiln capacity (exclusive of China) has been revised downwards," FLSmidth said.

Also unrest in North Africa had put a damper on cement consumption and investments in the region, negatively affecting the business and order intake in the first nine months of the year, the company said in the statement.

The group's operating profit fell to 592 million crowns in the third quarter from 617 million a year earlier, in line with analysts' average forecast for a 3.9 percent fall to 593 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose to 5.5 billion crowns from 5.3 billion, slightly below 5.69 billion forecast by analysts.