* Q3 EBIT 592 mln Danish crowns, vs 593 mln forecast

* Shares rise 4.5 percent

By Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 Danish engineer FLSmidth cut its estimate for world cement capacity growth in 2011, saying activity in India had stalled, as it met forecasts with a 4 percent fall in third-quarter profit.

FLSmidth, a global supplier of engineering and machinery to the cement and minerals industries, said on Wednesday profit was hit by weaker sales in its cement division, and helped by higher sales in its minerals machinery business.

Chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters the pause in growth in India was temporary and due to the government dampening investment with interest rate rises to curb inflation.

"We cannot say how long the growth pause will last but it will definitely also extend into 2012," Rasmussen said, adding India would continue to be a large and promising market.

The group said it now expected the cement plant market in 2011 to grow by about 55 million tonnes of new contracted cement kiln capacity worldwide, excluding China, against an earlier forecast of 65 million.

AFRICA UNREST

Unrest in north Africa hit cement consumption and investment in the region in the first nine months, the company said, adding activities in Libya might resume in 2012 as the country headed towards more stability.

Third-quarter operating profit fell to 4 percent to 592 million crowns, in line with a forecast for 593 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 5.53 billion crowns, compared with a forecast for 5.69 billion.

The Minerals division had a high level of activity and no signs of slowdown in the third quarter, the group said. Cement activity remained high in a number of emerging markets.

"The development in its Minerals division looks strong," said Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann.

"The cement division outlook is cut slightly, and they say there is a growth pause in India. That is negative because there have been strong expectations for that market," Nymann said.

FLSmidth narrowed its outlook for 2011 consolidated revenue to 21.5-22.0 billion crowns, from 21-22 billion.

"As expected, the quarterly result confirmed our expectations of a strong order intake, particularly in Minerals," said Jyske Bank analyst Janne Kjaer.

FLSmidth repeated guidance for a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9-10 percent.

Its shares rose 4.5 percent by 0950 GMT, outperforming a flat Copenhagen bourse. ($1 = 0.736 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)