COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish engineer
FLSmidth reported a bigger-than-forecast 62 percent
rise in fourth-quarter operating profits and forecast 2012
revenues would grow and profitability be roughly steady at the
2011 level.
"The market conditions for minerals equipment and services
were favourable in 2011 despite great global macroeconomic
uncertainty during the year," FLSmidth & Co A/S, a supplier to
the cement and minerals industries, said in a statement.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 870 million
crowns ($155.26 million) in October-December from 536 million in
the same quarter a year earlier, beating analysts' average
estimate of 741 million in a Reuters poll.
FLSmidth said it expected full-year 2012 consolidated
revenue of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up from
22 billion in 2011, and an EBIT margin of 9-10 percent, against
a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent.
FLSmidth last week raised its bid for Australian mining
equipment supplier Ludowici to A$10 per share to trump
a rival $7.92 bid from Britain's Weir Group.
($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)