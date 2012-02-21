COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish engineer FLSmidth reported a bigger-than-forecast 62 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profits and forecast 2012 revenues would grow and profitability be roughly steady at the 2011 level.

"The market conditions for minerals equipment and services were favourable in 2011 despite great global macroeconomic uncertainty during the year," FLSmidth & Co A/S, a supplier to the cement and minerals industries, said in a statement.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 870 million crowns ($155.26 million) in October-December from 536 million in the same quarter a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of 741 million in a Reuters poll.

FLSmidth said it expected full-year 2012 consolidated revenue of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up from 22 billion in 2011, and an EBIT margin of 9-10 percent, against a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent.

FLSmidth last week raised its bid for Australian mining equipment supplier Ludowici to A$10 per share to trump a rival $7.92 bid from Britain's Weir Group. ($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)