COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S declined to comment on a raised bid from Britain's Weir Group Plc for Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici, which FLSmidth has also bid to acquire.

Weir announced on Thursday it had raised its bid for Ludowici to match FLSmidth's earlier bid of A$10 per share for Ludowici. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)