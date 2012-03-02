COPENHAGEN, March 2 Danish engineer FLSmidth stepped up its efforts to acquire Ludowici , launching a counter-appeal in response to an earlier appeal by Britain's Weir Group, which also wants to buy the Australian machinery maker.

The two companies have been battling aggressively to take over Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining equipment, with FLSmidth having increased its offer more than 50 percent from its initial bid to A$11 a share last week.

Weir Group asked the Australian Takeovers Panel to block FLSmidth's bid because the Danish company's chief executive had said in an interview with Reuters in January that its offer of A$7.20 per share would not be raised.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the Takeovers Panel had found in its decision that FLSmidth was not prevented from increasing its bid for Ludowici. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)