COPENHAGEN Dec 23 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Friday it had won a contract worth about $105 million for a copper concentrator in Mongolia.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the order had been placed by Mongolian company, Mongolyn Alt (MAK) Group.

FLSmidth will supply a greenfield copper concentrator for a mine some 500 kilometres from the capital city Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, it said in the statement.

"Mongolia holds vast deposits of natural resources and being able to deliver state-of-the-art technology... we are able to strengthen our position and footprint in this increasingly important market," said Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)