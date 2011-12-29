COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth & Co A/S has signed a contract for two
cement projects worth a combined $132 million in Brazil, the
company said on Thursday.
The contract had been signed with Brazil's Cimpor Cimentos
do Brasil Ltda and comprised equipment for the Caxitu project, a
new greenfield cement plant in the country's Paraiba state,
FLSmidth said in a statement.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said the contract also
included a new kiln line project at the Cezarina cement plant
located in Brazil's Goias state.
"Brazil is continuously investing heavily in development
projects, both to support upcoming events such as the FIFA World
Cup and the Olympic Games and to provide housing and build
infrastructure," said Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen in
the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)