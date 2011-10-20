(Adds details, comment)
* FLS to acquire 100 pct of Indian company, sum undisclosed
* Shares fall 1.4 pct against flat wider market
COPENHAGEN, Oct 20 Danish engineer FLSmidth
said on Thursday it had acquired Transweigh India
Limited for an undisclosed sum.
The company is a supplier of gravimetric feeding equipment,
mainly to the steel, iron and cement industries and operates
largely within India, FLSmidth said in a statement.
"Transweigh has a very well-equipped sales force and
provides FLSmidth with direct access to customers in the
important Indian market," chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen
said in the statement.
"Transweigh is a long-term partner of FLSmidth Pfister and
holds valuable know-how regarding feeding technology and
material handling, which we can now turn to good account outside
India."
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said Transweigh's head
office and production facilities are located in Mumbai and that
it employs around 300 people.
Shares in FLSmidth fell 1.4 percent by 1017 GMT,
underperforming the Copenhagen Stock Exchange's benchmark index
, which traded nearly flat.
