* FLS to acquire 100 pct of Indian company, sum undisclosed

* Shares fall 1.4 pct against flat wider market

COPENHAGEN, Oct 20 Danish engineer FLSmidth said on Thursday it had acquired Transweigh India Limited for an undisclosed sum.

The company is a supplier of gravimetric feeding equipment, mainly to the steel, iron and cement industries and operates largely within India, FLSmidth said in a statement.

"Transweigh has a very well-equipped sales force and provides FLSmidth with direct access to customers in the important Indian market," chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in the statement.

"Transweigh is a long-term partner of FLSmidth Pfister and holds valuable know-how regarding feeding technology and material handling, which we can now turn to good account outside India."

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said Transweigh's head office and production facilities are located in Mumbai and that it employs around 300 people.

Shares in FLSmidth fell 1.4 percent by 1017 GMT, underperforming the Copenhagen Stock Exchange's benchmark index , which traded nearly flat. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Hulmes)