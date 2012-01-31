COPENHAGEN Jan 31 Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co said on Tuesday it would not rule out a higher bid for Australia-listed company Ludowici.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said last week it had entered into an agreement with Ludowici with the intend to acquire all of the shares of Ludowici at A$7.20 per share.

That corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$267 million ($282 million).

"We have not announced that our bid was final or cut off our options to change it at a later stage," chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters. "One cannot rule out that the bid will be higher," Rasmussen said. ($1 = A$0.9460) (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen; Editing by Dan Lalor)