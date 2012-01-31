UPDATE 2-European Parliament adopts draft reform of carbon market post-2020
* Tough talks with EU governments still ahead (Adds reaction to the vote, details on draft proposal)
COPENHAGEN Jan 31 Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co said on Tuesday it would not rule out a higher bid for Australia-listed company Ludowici.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said last week it had entered into an agreement with Ludowici with the intend to acquire all of the shares of Ludowici at A$7.20 per share.
That corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$267 million ($282 million).
"We have not announced that our bid was final or cut off our options to change it at a later stage," chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters. "One cannot rule out that the bid will be higher," Rasmussen said. ($1 = A$0.9460) (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Tough talks with EU governments still ahead (Adds reaction to the vote, details on draft proposal)
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.