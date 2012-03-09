* Says offer of A$11 per Ludowici share cleared

* Says Australia regulator cleared its raised offer

* FLSmidth share up 0.7 pct, Ludowich shares at A$11.30 (Adds details, background, share prices)

COPENHAGEN, March 9 Danish engineer FLSmidth said regulators had cleared its raised A$324 million ($343.6 million) bid for Australian machinery maker Ludowici, which had trumped an offer from Britain's Weir Group.

The Australian Takeovers Panel had been reviewing an appeal by pump and valve maker Weir against a decision last month to allow FLSmidth's sweetened offer of A$11 a share. This drew a counter-appeal last week from the Danish supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries.

Weir had complained after FLSmidth Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters in January the company's first offer of A$7.20 a share for Ludowici would not be raised and then changed his statement on Jan. 31.

Weir Group, which had offered A$10 per share in Ludowici, companied to the Takeovers Panel that FLSmidth should not be allowed to up its bid after it said it had no plans to raise it.

Shares in FLSmidth traded up 0.7 percent at 0815 GMT, in line with the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index . Shares in Ludowich closed slightly above FLSmidth's most recent offer, at A$11.30 on Friday on the Australian Securities Exchange. ($1 = 0.9431 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)