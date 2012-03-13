(Adds detail, quotes, background, share prices)

COPENHAGEN, March 13 Danish engineer FLSmidth moved a step closer to a A$324 million ($340 million) takeover of Australian machinery maker Ludowici after British group Weir pulled out of the bidding.

Weir, which had seen its bid trumped by FLSmidth, said on Tuesday it would make no further offer and had withdrawn from the race.

"We are pleased to note that there is no longer a rival bid, but due to Australian legislation we are prevented from commenting further," an FLSmidth spokesman said.

FLSmidth and Weir have been attracted to Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining equipment, by its exposure to Australia's fast-growing coal and iron ore mining sectors.

The Danish company increased its offer more than 50 percent from its initial bid to A$11 a share on Feb. 23.

Weir asked Australia's Takeovers Panel to block FLSmidth's bid because the company's chief executive had said in an interview with Reuters in January that its initial A$7.20 per share offer was final and would not be raised.

Under Australian takeover law a company that declares a bid final can be held to that statement and prevented from raising its offer, or face action from the regulator for issuing a misleading statement.

FLSmidth CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen later backtracked, telling Reuters on Jan. 31 the company would not rule out making a higher offer.

Last week, Australian regulators cleared FLSmidth's raised A$11 per share offer.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, would at this point be unlikely to see new rivals entering the bidding process, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

"I have a very hard time imagining that others would throw themselves into the process at this point," he said.

"Ludowici does not look like a bargain at A$11 per share but the potential sales synergies are huge, so it could be adding value to FLSmidth in the coming years anyway."

Shares in FLSmidth traded up 0.6 percent at 0932 GMT, slightly below a 0.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.

Shares in Ludowici closed at A$11.4 on the Australian Securities Exchange on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9532 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)