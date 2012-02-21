COPENHAGEN Feb 21 The head of Danish engineering group FLSmidth, a supplier of services and machinery to the cement and minerals industries, said margins in its cement plant business will bottom out in 2012 and begin to recover next year.

Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a conference call on the group's 2011 results on Tuesday that the cyclical cement plant business would reach a trough in 2012.

"We have been through the low point after the financial crisis," he said referring to that part of the cement business. "We have exhausted much of the order backlog."

"We will see the lowest margins in 2012 and then things will start improving again," he said. (Reporting by John Acher)