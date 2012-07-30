COPENHAGEN, July 30 Danish engineering group
FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Monday it had received an
order from the Egyptian National Cement Company for operation
and maintenance of two production lines in Cairo.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment
to the cement and minerals industries, said the parties had
agreed not to disclose the value of the seven-year contract.
"We are now for the first time also taking over the
operation and maintenance of a plant, which was built by a
competitor," Chief Executive Jorgen Rasmussen said in the
statement.
The order would contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's
earnings until 2019, it said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)