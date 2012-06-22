Brazil's Vale to redeem next month $792 mln in bonds maturing in March 2018
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.
COPENHAGEN, June 22 Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Friday it had won a phosphate terminal order worth about $90 million from Morocco's OCP Office Chérifien des Phosphates.
FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said it would supply equipment and technology for the terminal in Jorf Lasfar to the state-run phosphate monopoly.
"As the demand for fertilizer increases worldwide, we are proud to supply the world's largest phosphate flash drying system," Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a statement.
The order would contribute beneficially to FLSmidth's earnings until 2013, it said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by William Hardy)
