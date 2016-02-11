(Adds mining context, share price, analyst, guidance)
COPENHAGEN Feb 11 Denmark's FLSmidth,
which makes equipment for the beleaguered mining industry, said
on Thursday it would more than halve its full-year dividend and
signaled revenue could fall further this year.
The company reported fourth quarter operating profit of 279
million crowns ($42.3 million) on revenues of 5.3 billion, both
in line with forecasts, but the dividend cut was steeper than
analysts expected.
A proposed dividend of 4 Danish crowns per share for 2015
was lower than the 7.68 crowns expected by analysts and less
than half the 9 Danish crowns offered the previous year.
FLSmidth said it expected its earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation margin to slip in 2016 to 7 to 9 percent
compared to 9.7 percent last year.
Revenue for 2016 was forecast at 17 to 20 billion Danish
crowns, compared with 19.7 billion crowns generated in 2015.
"It looks tough for FLSmindth in 2016, which might suggest
it ending up in the lower range of its guidance," said Michael
Friis Jorgensen, analyst at Alm. Brand. "But the guidance
reflects the huge uncertainty of the markets in which FLSmidth
operates."
The mining industry has been blighted by persistently low
commodity prices, leading firms to cut their capital
expenditure.
"A dividend of 4 is a bit disappointing, compared to the
capital FLSmidth is sitting on. But again, this reflects a
management that's looking towards an uncertain future and thus
would like to hold on to its balance," he said.
Its shares were down by as much as 2.9 percent after the
results, but it was still outperforming the European basic
resource sector index, which was 4.45 percent lower,
dragged down by poor results from Rio Tinto.
Dividend aside, the fourth quarter results were in line with
analysts' forecasts, providing some support for the stock after
the company missed forecasts in the previous quarter.
Shares in Finnish peer, mining technology company Outotec
, also fell on Thursday, sliding by as much as 9.4
percent on top of the 20 percent drop earlier this week when it
reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter results.
($1 = 6.5946 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Annabella Nielsen; writing
by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Susanna Twidale)