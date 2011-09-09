COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 Russia is now the most promising market for cement plants due to high economic growth, high energy prices and the age of existing production capacity, Danish engineer FLSmidth's chief executive said on Friday.

"It is the most promising market we see at the moment," Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters after the company announced it had won a 150 million euros ($210 million) order for a complete cement plant in Russia.

Rasmussen said FLSmidth hoped to get more Russian orders and was in contact with several potential customers.

($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)