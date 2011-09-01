HELSINKI, Sept 1 Finland's national health
institute said on Thursday its latest research on previously
found links between children's narcolepsy and GlaxoSmithKline's
Pandemrix vaccine against swine flu also involved a
genetic risk factor.
In Finland, 98 narcolepsy cases have been reported following
Pandemrix vaccinations.
The institute said research showed children aged 4-19 who
were vaccinated against the H1N1 pandemic flu had a 12.7 times
higher risk of getting narcolepsy than those who were not.
It has also now found that there was also a genetic factor
associated with the risk.
Separately the ministry of social affairs and health said
the Finnish pharmaceutical insurance pool would in the next few
weeks decide on compensation for those who suffered from
narcolepsy following swine flu shots.
A GlaxoSmithKline spokesman said the company had a
commitment to ongoing research into narcolepsy -- a condition
that was poorly understood and characterised.
"GSK is committed to patient safety and continues to work
closely with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other
national regulatory organisations in the best interest of
patients," he said.
"Further information from ongoing studies is still needed in
order to gain additional insight into the cause of the reported
cases of narcolepsy.
"In addition, GSK has committed to conduct further research
into any potential association between Pandemrix and narcolepsy
and will seek independent expert advice on this research
activity, as agreed with the EMA."
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, Additional reporting by Paul
Sandle; Editing by Dan Lalor and Andrew Callus)