* RNA vaccine can be made rapidly, protects animals in tests
* Commercial version for humans still years away
* German scientists and biotech firm CureVac lead research
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 25 An experimental vaccine based on
a molecule related to DNA protects animals against influenza and
may one day offer an ultra-rapid way to develop new shots for
humans, German scientists reported on Sunday.
Assuming it also works in people, the new approach could
allow commercial flu vaccines to be designed and manufactured in
weeks rather than months.
Making vaccines quickly is critical in fighting flu,
particularly during a pandemic when health authorities and
drugmakers are in a race to keep up with mutating strains of
virus.
Flu vaccines have traditionally been produced in chicken
eggs, a tricky and lengthy process. More recently some firms
have started using animal cell cultures, with Novartis
on Nov. 20 winning the first U.S. approval for such a product.
Both approaches, however, still involve virus cultivation,
which can result in variable yields and production delays.
The new vaccine developed by Lothar Stitz of
Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut and colleagues uses a quicker
approach. It is made solely of messenger RNA (mRNA) - a
single-stranded molecule that carries information telling cells
which proteins to make.
"The only thing we need is the sequence of the relevant
genes," Stitz said. "It's a new option and it doesn't take long
to do."
His team vaccinated mice, ferrets and pigs with an mRNA
vaccine and found that the immune response was similar or better
than that found with conventional vaccines. What is more, the
new vaccines showed high efficacy in very young and very old
animals, which can be a problem with current flu shots.
Reporting their results in the journal Nature Biotechnology,
the scientists calculated that a completed vaccine could be
produced within six to eight weeks of the genetic code of a flu
virus strain being published.
In contrast growing vaccines in fertilised chicken eggs can
take up to six months, while using cell cultures may reduce that
by up to eight to 10 weeks.
Another potential advantage of mRNA vaccines is the fact
that they do not need to be refrigerated.
A human vaccine based on the research is still years away,
since extensive clinical trials will be needed to test safety
and efficacy, and the job of taking the work forward now rests
with CureVac, a privately owned biotech company.
CureVac, backed by billionaire German investor and business
software firm SAP's co-founder Dietmar Hopp, is
already developing a therapeutic mRNA vaccine for prostate
cancer in human trials.
The firm also has a vaccine for lung cancer in development
and is working on prophylactic vaccines against several unnamed
infectious diseases in a collaboration with Sanofi.
Sanofi is a major supplier of flu vaccines, along with
Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline.