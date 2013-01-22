(Repeats story first published on Jan. 19)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Jan 19 Fighting the flu may soon get
easier.
As early as next year, more modern and more effective
vaccines will hit the market, thanks to investments by the U.S.
government and pharmaceutical companies. And even bigger
scientific advances are expected in the next decade, including a
"universal" flu vaccine given every five to 10 years that would
fight many strains of a virus, making annual shots all but
obsolete.
Experts say it could take eight to 10 more years of testing
before a universal flu vaccine would be ready. Meanwhile, they
expect advances that could still incrementally improve the level
of protection vaccines offer and shorten manufacturing times.
In the last 12 months, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has approved two new seasonal flu vaccines that protect against
four predominant strains of flu instead of three. One is a shot
made by GlaxoSmithKline and the other is a nasal spray
made by AstraZeneca.
In late November, the FDA approved Novartis' new
flu vaccine grown in cultures of dog kidney cells instead of the
conventional chicken eggs, a faster and more reliable
manufacturing process that could help build stockpiles in the
event of a pandemic.
And this past week, the FDA green-lighted the first
gene-based flu vaccine by Protein Sciences Corp, which uses
genetic engineering to grow portions of the virus in insect
cells. "This means there are going to be more manufacturers
and more types of vaccine available in future flu seasons," FDA
Commissioner Dr. Margaret Hamburg said in a teleconference on
Friday.
Flu vaccines have not been high-revenue generators for major
pharmaceutical companies compared with big-selling drugs for
diabetes, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.
Vaccines are expensive to make, and the flu can mutate
significantly from season to season. In a mild flu season,
companies can be left with millions of unsold doses if the flu
season is mild.
Interest in vaccines spiked after a particularly deadly
strain of bird flu known as H5N1 re-emerged in 2003, raising the
threat of a global pandemic that could kill millions. At the
time, there were just two vaccine manufacturers located on U.S.
soil.
A year later, U.S. flu vaccine supplies were devastated by
contamination at a plant in Liverpool, England. That helped
underscore the need for America to have its own manufacturing
capabilities, said Robin Robinson, director of the U.S.
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or
BARDA, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS).
Part of the fear was that in a pandemic, countries might be
tempted to commandeer all flu vaccines made within their
borders, leaving the U.S. exposed. "We needed to develop new
vaccines using modern technologies that would make not only more
vaccine available sooner, but also make it more effective,"
Robinson said.
A FASTER, SAFER PROCESS
Current flu vaccines are mostly grown in fertilized chicken
eggs using a 60-year-old method that requires hundreds of
millions of eggs. The technique can take up to six months and is
an arduous process, prone to manufacturing problems.
First, experts at the World Health Organization and the FDA
have to predict which flu strains will be causing most of the
illness in the coming season. Then, they make seed strains of
the flu from people who are infected, which must then be
manipulated into a form that will grow in live chicken eggs.
At every step there is risk for contamination. In some years
certain flu strains have refused to grow readily in eggs, and
the end product only protects 50 to 70 percent of people who get
it. The vaccine for the current flu season is estimated to have
a 62 percent effectiveness rate.
With newer methods, companies can skip the egg portion of
the process altogether.
In 2006, HHS provided more than $1 billion in contracts to
six manufacturers to develop cell-based flu vaccine technology
in the United States. Although its use in flu vaccines is new,
cell-based vaccine technology has been around for years,
offering a faster, more reliable alternative to egg culture.
In 2009, spurred by difficulties in growing vaccine for the
H1N1 swine flu pandemic, HHS provided Novartis with nearly $500
million to build the first U.S. facility capable of producing
cell-based vaccine for seasonal and pandemic flu in the United
States. Novartis picked up the rest of the estimated $1 billion
price tag.
The following year, Novartis opened a plant in Holly
Springs, North Carolina, which was approved to make pandemic
doses of H5N1 bird flu vaccine in late 2011. Last November,
Novartis' Flucelvax became the first cell-based flu vaccine to
win U.S. regulatory approval.
Novartis made a limited supply of the new vaccine available
for this flu season, and more will be sold once the plant is
licensed for seasonal flu production.
Baxter International Inc, one of the initial six
companies to win an HHS grant, is almost ready to apply for
approval in the United States for its cell-based flu vaccine
Preflucel, which is already approved in 13 European countries.
TINKERING WITH GENES
The United States has also backed new approaches that use
genes or proteins to make vaccine.
In 2009, HHS' five-year, $147 million investment helped bail
out then-struggling Protein Sciences, and the tiny biotech has
now produced the first gene-based vaccine to win FDA approval.
"The new technology offers the potential for faster start-up
of the vaccine manufacturing process in the event of a pandemic,
because it is not dependent on an egg supply or on availability
of the influenza virus," Dr. Karen Midthun, director of the
FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in
announcing the approval on Wednesday.
Protein Sciences says its vaccine, called FluBlok, has three
times the active ingredient traditional vaccines have and
contains no preservatives, which some people object to. It can
also sidestep some of the risk of infection associated with
vaccines grown in eggs.
Instead of using the whole virus, Protein Sciences makes its
vaccine using a single flu gene known to evoke a strong immune
response. The company places this into a harmless insect virus
called baculovirus. The virus grows inside insect cells, which
are then purified to become a basic part of a human vaccine.
Two other genetically engineered flu vaccines are also under
development. One by Novavax of Rockville, Maryland,
uses bits of genetic material grown in caterpillar cells called
"virus-like particles" that mimic a flu virus.
The other HHS partner is VaxInnate Corp, a private company
in Cranbury, New Jersey, run by Wayne Pisano, former chief of
Sanofi's vaccine operations in Swift Water,
Pennsylvania.
In 2011, HHS awarded VaxInnate a five-year, $196 million
grant to make a vaccine that combines a bacterial protein called
flagellin, a potent stimulator of the immune system, with a very
small portion of flu virus called hemagluttinin, the outside
part of the flu protein that gives flu viruses the "H" in their
names.
VaxInnate's flu vaccine is in mid-stage clinical trials. On
Wednesday the company signed a license agreement with Emergent
BioSolutions Inc, which also has a contract with HHS.
Robinson expects both the Novavax and VaxInnate vaccines to
be available in the later part of the decade.
LESS FREQUENT, MORE EFFECTIVE SHOTS
HHS is now focusing on a universal flu vaccine that could be
given every five to 10 years, much like a tetanus shot, and
protect against most types of flu, including seasonal varieties
and the highly mutated kinds that cause pandemics.
Only about a third of the U.S. population gets inoculated
against the flu, but a universal flu vaccine could vastly
increase acceptance. Although several teams have tried and
failed, scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Disease and others are making good progress,
according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, a part of the
National Institutes of Health.
Work by Fauci and Dr. Gary Nabel, former head of NIH's
Vaccine Research Center who just joined Sanofi as chief science
officer, showed that a portion of the flu virus that is usually
hidden from the immune system may be the key.
Fauci describes the hemagluttinin part of the flu virus as
bulb-shaped with a stem on one end, sort of like a dandelion
that has gone to seed or a lollipop on a stick.
Most vaccines target proteins on the bulb portion of the
virus, which mutates from year to year, but Fauci says the stem
contains proteins that don't change much from virus to virus.
The problem is that when the flu virus is presented to the
body, these stem proteins are structurally hidden from the
immune system. A genetically engineered vaccine could overcome
that by only presenting these stem proteins to the immune
system.
Phase 1 studies have already begun in people, testing for
safety and whether the vaccine can prod the immune system into
making an appropriate response.
Robinson said the science has reached a stage where BARDA is
getting involved.
Both HHS and NIH are working with a team led by Peter Palese
from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. Robinson
said BARDA will be handling the manufacturing of the vaccine
along with colleagues at Novartis, and the clinical trial will
be done by NIH.
"It's a good hypothesis that we can test and hopefully it
will work. We're keeping our fingers crossed," Robinson said.
(Writing and reporting by Julie Steenhuysen with additional
reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Jilian Mincer
and Prudence Crowther)