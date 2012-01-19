VIENNA Jan 19 Vienna airport operator
Flughafen Wien expects revenue and net profit to rise
this year even though passenger traffic will stagnate after 7.2
percent growth in 2011.
"We are expecting an increase of only 0 to 1 percent in the
number of passengers, in particular because of the uncertain
economic outlook and the fleet structure changes announced by
Austrian Airlines for this year," chief operating officer Julian
Jaeger said ob Thursday.
Finance chief Guenther Ofner said the company would be able
to use cost cuts to offset a substantial part of the pressure on
earnings from its Skylink terminal start-up.
"We are expecting an increase in revenue and, after
impairment charges of 74 million euros ($95 million) in 2011, a
further improvement in net profit which, however, will remain
substantially below recent years," he said.
It plans to cut investments through 2015 to 590 million
euros from the 650 million originally envisaged.
"Although results for 2011 are not yet available, we can now
say that the dividend recommendation will not be less than 50
percent of the prior year amount", Ofner said.
($1 = 0.7802 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)