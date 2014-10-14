Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017 - CEO
BIEL, Switzerland, March 16 Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
Oct 14 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* Says 2,386,880 passengers in Sept., up 5.1 pct Source text - bit.ly/1r2HiSn Further company coverage:
BIEL, Switzerland, March 16 Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
* Dollar hit 1-mth low after Fed stops short of hawkish message
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations