Aug 1 Engineering and construction company Fluor
Corp has won contracts worth more than $1 billion for a
highway project in the United States and an aluminum plant in
Saudi Arabia, the company said on Wednesday.
Fluor's Fluor Enterprises Inc and its partner Transuburban
Drive USA Investments LLC closed a $925 million contract with
the state of Virginia to build new lanes on Interstate 95.
Fluor will book $691 million from that contract in the third
quarter, it said.
The company also was awarded a contract from Ma'aden and
Alcoa Inc to provide engineering, procurement and
construction management services for an automotive sheet
facility in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.
Fluor added $337 million to its backlog of contracted work
in the second quarter.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)