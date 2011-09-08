Sept 8 Fluor Corp ( FLR.N ) on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FLUOR CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.119 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.48 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS