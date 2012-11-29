Nov 29 U.S. engineering company Fluor Corp
said on Thursday it moved forward the payment of its
dividend by eight days to get it into 2012, joining a number of
companies doing the same because of uncertainty around the U.S.
government's fiscal plans.
About $600 billion of automatic tax increases and spending
cuts are scheduled to come into effect next year, which could
include higher rates for dividends, so companies including
Costco and Wal-Mart have either moved up
scheduled payments or declared special dividends.
Fluor said its quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share,
which had been payable on Jan. 3, 2013, would now be paid on
Dec. 26, 2012, instead. The board approved the change on
Wednesday, according to a filing by the company with U.S.
securities regulators on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Irving, Texas-based company was not
immediately available for comment.