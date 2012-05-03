* Shares rise in after-hours trade
May 3 Fluor Corp reported an
estimate-topping rise in quarterly profit driven by growth in
energy and mining, and predicted even more project awards later
this year, sending its shares up nearly 2 percent.
The backlog at the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering
company rose 8 percent in the quarter to $42.5 billion,
including a newly announced $397 million related to copper mill
work in British Columbia.
Oil and gas awards included work in Kazakhstan, two refining
projects for Reliance Industries in India, refinery
work in Mexico and oil sands and offshore projects in Canada.
Other awards include an iron ore project in Western Australia, a
copper mine expansion in Peru and two U.S. copper projects.
"Even with the good quarter we had, we think we've got some
bigger quarters to come assuming that things stay on cycle,"
Chief Executive David Seaton said on a conference call with
analysts.
Fluor said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose to
$155 million, or 91 cents per share, from $140 million, or 78
cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew to $6.3 billion
from $5.1 billion a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of 87 cents per share, on
revenue of $6.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Driven by higher demand for commodities, the backlog of work
in energy and mining has grown worldwide. Larger rival Bechtel
said last month its backlog had grown to $104 billion in 2011,
boosted by liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and mining work.
Another Fluor competitor, KBR Inc, last month
reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and said
its backlog grew 44 percent to $15.75 billion in the quarter due
to a massive Australian LNG project.
Shares of Fluor rose 1.9 percent to $57.62 in after-hours
trading on Thursday. They had closed down 2.2 percent at $56.54
prior to the release of the results.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Steuert, who is retiring and
handing over to Biggs Porter as of Friday, said if the shares
remained around where they were now, Fluor would look at a
possible share buyback later this year.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by
Bernard Orr and Leslie Gevirtz)