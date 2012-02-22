MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16
DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 EPS 90 cents vs 82 cents expected by Wall St
* Backlog down to $39.5 bln from record 3 months before (Adds analyst estimate, details, share price)
Feb 22 Fluor Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, posted a higher-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings and remained upbeat even though the outlook for new projects is clouded by wider economic worries.
Even with a $1.5 billion boost from a Syncrude Canada oil sands project, Fluor's backlog of work fell to $39.5 billion at the end of 2011 from its record of $41.8 billion three months before.
The company said it expects to perform 63 percent of its backlog this year, and maintained 2012 guidance for earnings per share at between $3.40 and $3.80.
"Despite continuing economic uncertainty, the company remains encouraged about future opportunities across its diverse end-markets," Fluor said in a statement.
Fourth-quarter net income rose 31 percent to $153 million, or 90 cents per share, from $117 million, or 65 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected 82 cents per share, according to the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased by 19 percent to $6.3 billion. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Carol Bishopric)
SEATTLE/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co handily defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as almost three-quarters of workers at the plant who voted rejected union representation.
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho