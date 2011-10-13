* $30 mln investment gives Fluor majority stake in NuScale
* Had been backed by hedge fund caught up in Ponzi scheme
Oct 13 Fluor Corp (FLR.N), the largest publicly
traded U.S. engineering company, is taking a majority stake in
a company with technology that allows nuclear power plants to
be made up of many smaller reactors instead of a few big ones.
NuScale Power had been backed by Francisco Illarramendi, a
hedge fund manager who pleaded guilty earlier this year to
running a Ponzi scheme. [ID:nN07114420] Fluor bought the shares
out of U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission receivership.
The $30 million investment in NuScale, which will remain an
independent company, is accompanied by a separate agreement
that gives Fluor exclusive rights to provide engineering and
construction services for future NuScale plants.
The nuclear industry is coming to grips with a dramatic
change in its outlook following this year's disaster in Japan.
The NuScale deal also comes just a month after Fluor rival Shaw
Group SHAW.N sold its stake in nuclear power plant company
Westinghouse to Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T). [ID:nL3E7K600T]
NuScale's small modular reactor technology was developed at
Oregon State University with Department of Energy funding. A
NuScale-design plant could have up to 12 modules producing 540
megawatts -- or half that of one Westinghouse reactor.
"This combined effort between Fluor and NuScale is another
strong signal that small modular reactor technology will be a
viable alternative for the next generation of nuclear energy
deployment," Bill Fehrman, chief executive of MidAmerican
Energy, said in a statement.
MidAmerican, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), is
one of 11 North American utilities on the customer advisory
board of NuScale, an Oregon company with 70 employees.
Fluor has a 60-plus-year history in nuclear power, having
been involved in building 20 units in the United States.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)