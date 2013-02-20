BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
Feb 20 Engineering company Fluor Corp reported on Wednesday a quarterly loss due to a $265 million charge for the Greater Gabbard wind project off the coast of Britain, and said its backlog had declined again.
Fluor said its fourth-quarter net loss was $4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $153 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 12 percent to $7 billion, short of the $7.2 billion that analysts' had expected, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At Greater Gabbard, Fluor had a long-running dispute with project owner Scottish & Southern Energy Plc over welding quality, and Fluor had reported an adverse ruling in the case from an arbitration panel in November.
Fluor's overall backlog of projects fell to $38.2 billion at the end of 2012 from $40.8 billion three months earlier and $43 billion the quarter before that.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources