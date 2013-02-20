BRIEF-Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project
* Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Fluor Corp : * CEO says there could be a reduction in its nuscale stake
* Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: