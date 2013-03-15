PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 15 Fluormin PLC : * Loan agreement & potential offer by Vanoil Energy * Entered fixed term facility agreement and provided Vanoil with a fixed loan
facility of US$5 million * Source text:
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: