BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Belgian gas pipeline operator Fluxys said it will launch a new Belgian exchange-based market to boost liquidity and price transparency in Belgian gas trading, along with Amsterdam-based bourse APX Endex.

The new market, which opens for trading on Sept. 27 2012, comes after Fluxys said it would exit the spin-off of the gas and power derivatives business of APX Endex earlier this month. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)