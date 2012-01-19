BRUSSELS Jan 19 Belgian gas transport
company Fluxys has sold part of its stake in the
Transitgas pipeline to infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP).
GIP will buy a 44.9 percent stake in Fluxys' Switzerland
operation FluxSwiss, which itself has a 46 percent stake in
Transitgas AG, asset owner of the Transitgas pipeline, Fluxys
said on Thursday.
The 300 km pipeline crosses central Switzerland and connects
gas markets in Germany and France to Italy.
"GIP... will contribute to the development of FluxSwiss and
the implementation of our strategy to link the gas trading
places in the northwest and the south of Europe," Walter
Peeraer, managing director of Fluxys, said in a statement.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)