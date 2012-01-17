* Snam, Fluxys deal aimed at creating European gas grid
* Deal is Snam's first move outside Italy
* Snam has 1.5 bln euros to invest in expansion
By Stephen Jewkes and Ben Deighton
MILAN/BRUSSELS, JAN 17 - Italy's gas network operator
Snam is working with Belgian counterpart Fluxys
on initiatives to transform Italy into a distribution
hub for European gas and improve gas supply routes across the
continent.
"The idea is to join forces ... to increase investment
opportunities to create a European gas grid," Snam's chief
executive Carlo Malacarne told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.
Snam, which manages Italy's gas transmission network, has
been gearing up for a big push outside its domestic market after
a reorganisation of its home business and new EU regulations.
On Tuesday Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess
joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in
Europe. The deal marks the first time a south European gas
network has signed a deal with a northern grid operator.
Fluxys's stakes in two key gas pipelines Transitgas and
TENP, which it bought from Snam's majority owner Eni
last year, are seen as a major incentive for Snam.
Fluxys, the operator of Belgium's network of natural gas
pipelines, aspires to be a major European gas transmission
infrastructure company, taking on Dutch-based Gasunie.
The acquisition of the Eni pipelines made the Belgian firm a
major force in European gas transport infrastructure, giving it
pipelines extending from Belgium to Italy via Germany and
Switzerland.
"The agreement sees the development of not just north-south
gas (transport) infrastructure but east-west too," Malacarne
said. He cited as an example the North Stream pipeline that will
carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
Europe is seen as overly dependent on Russian gas and
bringing on tap gas from Algeria could help improve supply
security and even bring down European gas prices.
"The intention is to increase import opportunities into
Europe in the medium-long term ... to provide more flexibility
in gas transmission and greater liquidity of gas to exchange at
different prices in central Europe and Italy," Malacarne said.
Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas operator that also
operates in gas distribution, gas storage and liquefied natural
gas (LNG), has 1.5 billion euros available for investment
opportunities in Europe.
"We will work quickly. In 2012 there could be news on new
opportunities we are discussing together," Malacarne said,
adding the agreement did not foresee any exchange of shares
between the two groups.
Snam has invested 7 billion euros in domestic gas transport
infrastructure since it was listed in 2002 and speculation has
been mounting Eni could sell down its majority stake.
Eni's chief executive Paolo Scaroni has previously said the
group is working on "ideas" regarding Snam but is in no hurry.
Critics say Eni's dominant position in the Italian gas
market crimps Snam's margins for manoeuvre both at home and
abroad.
Shares in Snam ended up 0.41 percent at 3.388 euros on
Tuesday while the European utilities index was up 1.17
percent.
