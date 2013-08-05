LONDON Aug 5 Aug 5 Flybe Group PLC : * Paul simmons will join the company as chief commercial officer with effect

from 28 October 2013 * Andrew Knuckey, chief financial officer since 2007, has decided it is an

appropriate time to step down * Knuckey will leave when successor can be appointed and a suitable handover