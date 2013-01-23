LONDON Jan 23 Flybe Group PLC : * Flybe UK generated total revenues of £137.1 million in Q3 2012/13, up 2.5% on

Q3 2011/12. * Operated seats flown under management (including contract flying and charter)

were 3.9 million, up by 13.5% * Management's guidance for the 2012/13 full year outturn remains unchanged

from that given in the 2012/13 Q1 ims