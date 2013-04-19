LONDON, April 19 Flybe Group PLC : * Revenue for the year will be in line with 2011/12, at the lower end of

previous guidance range * Underlying group costs (including fuel) are expected to increase yoy by circa

2.5% * Underlying loss before tax for 2012/13 is expected to be within but at lower

end of previous guidance * Flybe UK 2013 summer flying programme currently shows an increase of 2% over

the same time last year * Phase 1 of cost cutting plan to deliver savings ahead of £25 mn already

communicated for year to March 2014