LONDON May 23 Flybe Group PLC : * Update on progress on turnaround plan and network strategy for UK business * Actions taken so far will now deliver 30 mln stg of cost savings in 2013/14 against the 25 mln stg target * Agreement to transfer its 25 pairs of arrival and departure slots at London

Gatwick airport to Easyjet for 20 mln stg. * Has agreed with Embraer the deferral of 16 new E175 aircraft due for delivery

during 2014 and 2015. * Head count already reduced by 22 pct from 2,730 to 2,140. * Source text for Eikon: