Nov 15 Flybe Group PLC :
* Flybe has commenced collective consultations with Balpa,
Unite, Prospect and employee representatives
* Consultations in respect of the company's proposal to make
around 500 redundancies in the UK.
* Co to publish details of the proposed base closures &
reductions in employee numbers
* Proposals under consultation include base closures at
Aberdeen, Guernsey, Inverness, Isle of Man, Jersey, Newcastle
* Proposed 116 redundancies in Exter
* Proposed 52 redundancies in Belfast, 49 in Birmingham and
Edinburgh