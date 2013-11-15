Nov 15 Flybe Group PLC : * Flybe has commenced collective consultations with Balpa, Unite, Prospect and employee representatives * Consultations in respect of the company's proposal to make around 500 redundancies in the UK. * Co to publish details of the proposed base closures & reductions in employee numbers * Proposals under consultation include base closures at Aberdeen, Guernsey, Inverness, Isle of Man, Jersey, Newcastle * Proposed 116 redundancies in Exter * Proposed 52 redundancies in Belfast, 49 in Birmingham and Edinburgh