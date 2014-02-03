Feb 3 Flybe Group PLC : * Third quarter trading for 2013/14 was in line with overall management

expectations * Key highlights were that UK scheduled revenue per seat was up 2.3%, * Whilst costs per seat (excluding fuel and restructuring costs) were down 5.2% * Phases 1 and 2 of the turnaround plan followed by the immediate actions are

all now well advanced * It is now anticipated that job losses will total around 450 * Group revenue in line with Q3 2012/13 at £142.9 million. * Surplus aircraft capacity is being addressed by grounding 10 aircraft by the

end of March 2014 * A further four by the end of the summer 2014 season * Forward sales for summer 2014 are currently broadly in line with prior year * In the short-term, flybe's revenue will be affected as it discontinues

unprofitable routes *