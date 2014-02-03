Feb 3 Flybe Group PLC :
* Third quarter trading for 2013/14 was in line with overall
management
expectations
* Key highlights were that UK scheduled revenue per seat was up
2.3%,
* Whilst costs per seat (excluding fuel and restructuring
costs) were down 5.2%
* Phases 1 and 2 of the turnaround plan followed by the
immediate actions are
all now well advanced
* It is now anticipated that job losses will total around 450
* Group revenue in line with Q3 2012/13 at £142.9 million.
* Surplus aircraft capacity is being addressed by grounding 10
aircraft by the
end of March 2014
* A further four by the end of the summer 2014 season
* Forward sales for summer 2014 are currently broadly in line
with prior year
* In the short-term, flybe's revenue will be affected as it
discontinues
unprofitable routes
*