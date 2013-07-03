July 3 Europe's largest regional airline Flybe
Group Plc said it named Saad Hammad, a former executive
at rival easyJet and Air Berlin, as its chief
executive officer with effect from August 1.
Hammad, who is currently a managing director at private
equity firm Gores Group, was the chief commercial officer at
British low-cost carrier easyJet from October 2005 to April
2009.
He served as a non-executive director of Air Berlin, the
second largest airline in Germany, between May 2011 and October
2012.
Jim French, currently chairman and chief executive officer
of Flybe, will become non-executive chairman from August 1, the
struggling British carrier said in a statement.
Last month, Flybe reported a bigger full-year loss, after a
turbulent year of battling soaring fuel costs, falling passenger
counts and higher airport charges, particularly in London.